Young activists press court to force Trump’s hand

SUING THE GOVERNMENT: Plaintiff Kelsey Juliana speaks at a press conference after listening to arguments in the Oregon Supreme Court in Portland on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The court was held a special session in a high school auditorium as they heard arguments in the Chernaik v. Brown suit. Juliana signed on as a plaintiff in the case nine years ago when she was 14. She is now 23. Juliana is also a plaintiff in the Juliana v. U.S. federal climate change lawsuit pending before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Robin Loznak/Zuma Press/Tribune News Service