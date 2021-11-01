Youngkin, McAuliffe make final push in Virginia governor's race

Glenn Youngkin, R, and Terry McAuliffe, D, began their final push across the state Saturday with three days to go before Election Day, as the candidates remain locked in a dead-heat race for the governor's mansion.
Youngkin made a flurry of appearances in Northern Virginia, the area of the state where he faces the most resistance, and stuck to driving home his platforms on education and lowering taxes in a bid to appeal to parents and fiscal conservatives. During a bus tour Saturday through five cities in southeastern Virginia, McAuliffe continued to pitch himself as the former governor who brought jobs and businesses back to the state after the Great Recession. He pledged to do so again after the pandemic, while arguing Youngkin's focus on culture-war issues would hurt business and repeatedly tying him to Trump.
A recent Washington Post-Schar School poll showed the race was a toss-up, with McAuliffe ahead by just one percentage point.
During a campaign stop in Norfolk, McAulliffe said he wasn't concerned about the polls showing a tight race. "From my perspective the polls haven't changed at all - apparently 1 to 3 (points)," he said. "This has been going on now for a long time. It hasn't really changed; there hasn't been any movement."
While McAuliffe has campaigned with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama in recent days and weeks to rev up supporters, Youngkin continued avoiding mentioning former president Donald Trump as he tries to shore up votes from moderates and independents. He told reporters in Alexandria that he would not be partaking in a tele-rally that Trump is expected to headline Monday evening to stump for Youngkin, skipping out on joining the former president for the second time this month. He did not specifically say whether he welcomed Trump's appearance or mention him by name. In 2020, Biden defeated Trump in Virginia by 10 percentage points.
"I'm not going to be engaged in the tele-townhall, but we have more people helping us than you could possibly believe," Youngkin said, ticking off various groups.
Youngkin kicked off the day at a farmer's market in deep-blue Old Town Alexandria, where dozens of supporters gathered at the corner of King and Fairfax streets, spilling into the intersection and yelling, "Let's go, Glenn!" Through a megaphone, Youngkin cracked, "I've been traveling all around the great Commonwealth of Virginia telling everybody I didn't think there were any Republicans in Old Town Alexandria."
He sought to paint McAuliffe as the candidate of "government control" while arguing McAuliffe would give too much power to unions and drastically chill business. He also argued that McAuliffe would "stand between parents and their children," and that McAuliffe's legacy on education "should be called 'leave every child behind.'"
At his first event in Norfolk with about 40 canvassers from the American Federation of Teachers, McAuliffe stressed that he was focused on education and health care, while calling Youngkin the anti-union, anti-woman candidate and accusing him of racism.
McAuliffe said his opponent was closing his campaign by railing against a book by one of the most famous African American authors in U.S. history. Youngkin recently released an ad featuring a woman who waged a battle against Toni Morrison's "Beloved" - a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel showing the horrors of slavery - in her son's school, arguing parents should be able to opt their children out of reading assignments they consider too sexually explicit.
"There are hundreds of books in our school system that parents may not like. Why he picked the one Black author today, I'll let you answer that question," McAuliffe said.
"We already know," murmured a woman in the crowd.
McAuliffe boasted about his ability to attract businesses as governor, while highlighting his policies supporting workers, such as a $15 minimum wage and paid family leave. Youngkin's policies, he argued, would make the state unattractive to those same companies. "Amazon, Google, Facebook, are not moving to states that discriminate against gays or women," he said during an interview. "We would never have gotten the Amazon deal here if Glenn Youngkin were governor. He's a culture warrior."
He continued to link Youngkin with Trump. "He's got Trump coming in. And I had Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," he said. "So I'll take my side of that bet any day of the week."
Both Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and McAuliffe said turnout would be the key to a Democratic victory, and McAuliffe said enthusiasm was rising, noting canvassers would knock on 350,000 doors this weekend.