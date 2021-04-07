3 brothers killed by soldiers at Papuan health clinic

DIFFERING ACCOUNTS: Janius Bagau, lying on a makeshift stretcher, is carried by his two brothers, Soni (black T-shirt with back to camera) and Yustinus (in green and yellow tracksuit top), and others on the way to a local health clinic in Intan Jaya regency, Papua, Indonesia, on Feb. 15, 2021. Less than 12 hours later, the three Bagau brothers would be dead, beaten to death by security forces, according to a local human rights monitor and witness. The military denies this. Handout via Reuters