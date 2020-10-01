NEW DELHI — Amnesty International said Tuesday that it would halt operations in India after its bank accounts were frozen and its executives interrogated by financial authorities, the latest steps in what the human rights group called a two-year campaign of harassment.
The announcement reflects the diminishing space for dissent in the world's largest democracy, where critics of government policies increasingly face probes by authorities or even arrest.
The government is "treating human rights organizations like criminal enterprises and dissenting individuals as criminals without any credible evidence," Avinash Kumar, executive director of Amnesty International India, said in a statement. Its goal is to "stoke a climate of fear."
Amnesty said it would lay off more than 100 staff members and cease its human rights campaigns. Its recent work included reports alleging police complicity in deadly inter-religious riots in Delhi earlier this year and an investigation into India's crackdown in the restive region of Kashmir.
Tuesday's announcement puts India in the same category as authoritarian regimes such as Russia, the only other country where Amnesty International previously ceased operations when it shuttered its office in 2016. The director of its Turkey arm was arrested, but its office in the country remains functional. The group does not have a presence in China.
Amnesty said it was in compliance with all Indian laws and had received no formal communication from the authorities regarding the freezing of its bank accounts earlier this month. No charges have been filed against the organization, it said. It plans to challenge the freezing of its accounts in court but said it did not expect a ruling soon.