Anonymity helped overcome stigma in Korean virus probe

When a large coronavirus cluster was rumored to have begun among gay men partying in Seoul's most cosmopolitan nightlife district, city health officials opted for anonymity.
Anonymous testing was provided in clinics to counter the discrimination and stigma gay men in South Korea often experience – which would have created a barrier authorities worried could hamper case-finding. In response, more than 40,000 nightclub visitors and their contacts were tested, helping to arrest a nationwide outbreak that spread to at least 246 people, researchers said in a report last week.
The screening approach and contact tracing were supported by information gleaned from location data from mobile phones, credit card payment history, public transportation records, and closed-circuit television footage.
It's an example of using available tools to "rapidly and effectively quell what could have been a much larger outbreak," said Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases physician and scientist at the Toronto General Hospital Research Institute in Canada.
"This is the gold standard of how to effectively conduct contact tracing, especially in stigmatized populations," Bogoch said in a Twitter post.
South Korea has been widely lauded for its success in suppressing the pandemic. From a peak of more than 800 cases a day in February, the country of 52 million people has managed to bring the number of new cases reported daily down to fewer than 100 since the beginning of April.
The infections linked to nightclubs in Seoul's Itaewon district coincided with the easing of physical distancing rules on April 30. That was also the start of the Golden Week holiday period, which drew people from across the country to the downtown neighborhood, known for its foreigner-friendly clubs and bars, and interspersed with upscale restaurants and kebab stalls.