Australia confirmed more than 500 coronavirus cases Wednesday, marking the country's largest single-day increase in cases yet.
Nearly all of the new cases were diagnosed in Victoria state, where infection numbers have recently started to rise, alarming officials. Melbourne, the state's capital, started a six-week lockdown this month to slow the spread of the virus, but case numbers have continued to increase.
As of Wednesday, people are required to wear masks in public in Melbourne. And if the spread does not come under control, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews warned Wednesday, an economic shutdown "will run for much longer than that."
Andrews pleaded Wednesday for people to follow isolation guidelines. Between July 7 and July 21, he said, nearly 90% of people who tested positive in Victoria did not self-isolate between the time when their symptoms began and when they were tested. More than 50% of people who tested positive in that same period, he said, did not self-isolate between when they were tested for the virus and when they got their results.
"That means people have felt unwell and just gone about their business," he said at a news conference. "They have gone out shopping. They have gone to work. They have been at the height of their infectivity and they have just continued on as usual."
There is "no doubt," Andrews said, that people not following the guidelines are contributing to the rapid growth in case numbers, and that those who are worried about losing income if they self-isolate can apply for government assistance.