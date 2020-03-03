HONG KONG — Lining up his camera's viewfinder as he documented a protest related to the coronavirus outbreak, Oscar Chan noticed a police officer pointing a canister right back at him. The pepper spray blasted the student journalist in the face as he clicked the shutter.
Three officers surrounded him as he tried to wash his eye, Chan said, as their colleague demanded his arrest. They affixed plastic flexi-cuffs so tightly they left scratches and bruises, before charging him with theft for possessing a transit card that provides discounts for the elderly.
"They kept calling me a 'black journalist,' " said Chan, 24, a term that implied he was posing as a reporter. The officer who had sprayed him berated him with homophobic slurs and threatened to rape him, he said.
After widespread unrest in 2019, dissent in Hong Kong is evolving in the coronavirus era. With the risk of infection deterring large-scale rallies, at least temporarily, protests now involve localized, spontaneous flare-ups or strikes.
But a lack of faith in authorities' response to the epidemic has deepened anti-government sentiment; leader Carrie Lam's satisfaction rating is at a record low, according to the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute.
At the Feb. 8 protest Chan documented, some were commemorating a student's death following a police operation while others were protesting government plans to establish quarantine facilities for coronavirus patients in their neighborhood. Slogans of "five demands, not one less" – the refrain of Hong Kong's democracy movement – mixed with calls for a "revolution against the virus."
Confronted with this form of unrest, Hong Kong's police, now clad in surgical masks, are deploying the same response: mass arrests. Of the more than 7,300 people arrested since June, one-tenth were detained this year, despite the smaller scale and frequency of protests. Among them are student journalists, civil rights observers, elected officials and medics. On Friday, police arrested Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon known for his criticism of the Chinese government, for unlawful assembly related to a protest in August. And on Saturday, violent protests flared again, the most serious clashes between police and protesters in weeks, leading to the arrest of 121 people.
Police say they are empowered to apprehend any person if there's reason to believe they have committed a crime. In a statement to the legislature last week, police added that officers will "always strive to protect the privacy and rights of detained persons." The force did not respond to questions from The Washington Post about mass arrests and treatment of detainees.
The wave of arrests during a public health crisis is compounding mistrust between Hong Kong residents and the city's leaders, who are not directly elected and are widely perceived as serving the interests of the Chinese Communist Party before Hong Kong's people. As prosecutors prepare to bring hundreds to trial on riot charges stemming from the pro-democracy rebellion, the tactics are setting up a new flash point.
Arrests "are what Beijing and the Hong Kong government thinks may work, (and so) they keep on this hard-line approach," said Eric Cheung, a legal scholar at the University of Hong Kong. "The assessment is that, in the end, there would only be a limited number of people who are prepared to risk their liberty and life to fight and protest."
"They may be right in that sense," he added, "but it doesn't address the root problems – and so one day, there will be another round."