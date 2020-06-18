Beijing has ordered all schools to close in an escalation of containment measures as it struggles to halt a new coronavirus outbreak which has already spread to neighboring provinces.
The Chinese capital on Tuesday lifted its emergency response to level two and said that people will have to be tested for the virus before being allowed to leave the city.
The total reported number of infections has reached 106, according to the National Health Commission, while cases linked to the Beijing cluster have already been reported in two provinces in China's northern region.
While the decision to close schools and limit people leaving signals the severity of the growing crisis, officials have so far taken a more targeted approach toward the latest outbreak compared to similar resurgences in Wuhan and in the country's northeast region. The stakes are higher in Beijing, where the country's business and political elite reside, and an aggressive lockdown risks undoing China's economic re-opening and nascent moves to restart travel with other countries.
Beijing has restricted movement only in areas where new cases have been found. While taxis and cars from ride-hailing apps have been banned from leaving Beijing and passenger buses from some cities in nearby provinces have been halted, trains and most other forms of transport to and from Beijing remain open.
The costs of imposing an across-the-board shutdown are too high as Beijing's population is much larger than that of Wuhan, said Yanzhong Huang, professor at the Center for Global Health Studies of Seton Hall University.
"A city-wide lockdown in Beijing would not only reverse the process of economic and social reopening, a key policy objective of the party, but also undermine considerably the government's own narrative on the success of its anti COVID-19 campaign," Huang said. "The social, economic, and political pain might be way too high to justify a city-wide lockdown."