Canadian Kovrig, facing espionage charges in China, in closed-door trial

BEIJING: William "Bill" Klein, acting deputy chief of mission of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, and Jim Nickel, charge d'affaires of the Canadian Embassy in Beijing, walk beside members of the media outside Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People's Court where Michael Kovrig, a Canadian detained by China in December 2018 on suspicion of espionage, is expected to stand trial, in Beijing on Monday, March 22. Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters