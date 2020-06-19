BEIJING — They weren't just vaccine volunteers. They were "revolutionary comrades in arms," nearly 200 mostly young, brave souls putting their bodies on the line for China and for the world.
"I'm not afraid," said Zhang Jing, a vaccine trial volunteer, as she and her husband, Zhao Wei, rolled up their sleeves to receive injections, according to a report in the Communist Party newspaper People's Daily. Zhao worried that their child would be orphaned if they didn't survive. But Zhang said: "I believe in the motherland."
Such is the heroic narrative Beijing is promoting as China, having largely contained the coronavirus outbreak within its borders – though fears of a second wave recently struck the capital – sets its sights on the ambitious goal of developing the first COVID-19 vaccine.
Just as the battle to beat the virus was framed as a "people's war," so the global race to create a vaccine is portrayed as a patriotic effort, part of a decades-long goal to prove China's strength as an emerging scientifically advanced state.
The quest for a vaccine is a chance to salvage this country's image from being the source of the virus to becoming a savior to stem its spread. It is a critical time – especially as the United States withdraws from its leading role in many international institutions – to persuade the Chinese people, struggling with economic crisis and mass unemployment, that theirs is still a powerful nation.
'Manhood' competition
The pressure to win is entangled in global politics driven by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Trump – strong nationalists whose relations have become increasing strained over the virus' origins and its devastating impact across the planet.
"It's almost a manhood type of competition between Trump and Xi Jinping," said Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health law at Georgetown University and an advisor to the World Health Organization. "It's a competition not just for health, but for national prestige, and for which system is a better system. So the stakes are extraordinarily high."