China: No locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside Hubei

BEIJING — Mainland China, outside Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, reported no new locally transmitted cases on Sunday for the second straight day, as authorities remained on alert for infections arriving from abroad.
China had 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the National Health Commission said Monday, down from 44 cases a day earlier, and the lowest number since the health authority started publishing nationwide data on Jan. 20.
Of the new cases on Sunday, 36 were new infections in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, while the remaining four in Gansu province were imported from Iran.
The total number of imported cases hit 67, including the four Gansu cases.
The new cases on Sunday bring the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 80,735.
While the domestic spread of the virus has significantly slowed in recent days, authorities continue to be mindful of risks stemming from people – foreigners and Chinese nationals – traveling back to China from affected regions.
Shanghai stepped up airport screening over the weekend as imported coronavirus infections from countries such as Italy and Iran emerged as the biggest source of imported cases in China.
China is also conscious of the tens of millions of migrant workers returning to offices, malls and factories and the potential transmission risks.
As of the end of Sunday, 58,600 patients had been discharged from Chinese hospitals. Authorities are aware of the potential for re-infection, and have told recently recovered patients to go into quarantine for 14 days after being discharged.
On Saturday, a small hotel used to quarantine people under observation in Fujian province collapsed, killing 10.