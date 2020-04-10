China seeks to contain 'silent carriers'

BEIJING — China released new measures on Wednesday to try and prevent asymptomatic "silent carriers" of coronavirus from causing a second wave of infections, as the country reported another modest rise in new confirmed cases.
Mainland China reported 63 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, up from 62 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said. Of those, 61 were travelers arriving from overseas, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in China to 81,865.
While new infections have fallen from their peak in February after China locked down several cities and imposed strict travel restrictions, authorities have called for continued vigilance amid fears of a fresh wave of infections.
Aside from curbing an influx of infected travelers from abroad, China's other concern is managing asymptomatic people, or virus carriers who exhibit no clinical symptoms such as a fever or a cough.
Asymptomatic cases
China reported 56 new asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of such cases to 657 since data for such infections were published daily from April 1.
The State Council, or Cabinet, on Wednesday published new rules to manage asymptomatic coronavirus carriers, or what some state media described as "silent carriers" of the virus.
Under the regulations, medical institutions must report detection of asymptomatic cases within two hours of their discovery. Local governments must then identify all known close contacts of the case within 24 hours.
Asymptomatic patients will be quarantined collectively for 14 days, and will be counted as confirmed cases if they start to show symptoms. People who have had close contact with them must also be quarantined for two weeks.
Earlier this week, a new function appeared on Tencent's ubiquitous WeChat mobile platform allowing people to check if they have ever sat on trains and planes near an asymptomatic carrier who later became a confirmed case.
The heightened sense of caution came as restrictions on outbound movement of people from Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province and epicenter of the outbreak in China, were lifted on Wednesday after a virtual lockdown of over two months.
Wuhan saw 221 incoming and outgoing flights on Wednesday, with 7,119 passengers flying out and 4,595 arriving, according to Sun Shaohua, an official at the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The top three destinations for outgoing flights were the cities of Chengdu, Haikou and Shenzhen, said Sun.
State media Xinhua reported that Wuhan's public transport passenger volume exceeded 620,000 as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, citing the city's transport department.