SINGAPORE – At their sprawling Asia headquarters last month, Facebook executives considered the latest order from Singapore's authorities: Disable local access to a page that the city-state's government asserted contained false statements about its response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Legal analysis gave the company little choice, Facebook concluded. If it did not comply, the company would be found guilty of an offense and fined up to $14,400 a day under the law.
Within a day Facebook had blocked local access to the page, States Times Review. But in an unusually strong statement the social media giant said it was "deeply concerned" about the "precedent this sets for the stifling of freedom of expression in Singapore."
Flood of fake news
Governments are struggling to keep up with coronavirus disinformation flooding the Internet — bogus cures, false reports and a conspiracy theory that the virus was cooked up in a Chinese lab. New York's attorney general served a cease-and-desist letter to radio host Alex Jones for peddling a fake cure that can turn skin blue, and Britain is funding social media influencers to disseminate accurate information.
Others are turning to a new weapon: laws criminalizing fake news.
Born out of concern about the spread of online falsehoods, these laws are a powerful tool that come with hefty fines and jail sentences. But free-speech advocates worry about the potential for authoritarian regimes to use the rules to target their critics and threaten technology companies.
Officials in Singapore have used the coronavirus outbreak to justify fake-news legislation introduced last year and the sweeping power it grants ministers to decide what constitutes a breach, a particular sticking point for tech firms. The wealthy island state has used the law more than two dozen times, beyond immediate public health issues.
In Thailand, authorities have arrested at least 13 people for allegedly spreading falsehoods related to the outbreak, and are working with the new Anti-Fake News Center to police the Internet. Indonesia has arrested at least six over coronavirus hoaxes. In Nigeria, lawmakers are debating a bill inspired by Singapore's. The senator who introduced it went so far as to compare fake news to a virus that must be contained.
The new laws have frustrated tech companies, especially in Singapore. After sinking billions of dollars into data centers, new campuses and relocating hundreds of staff to the Southeast Asian center, these firms say they have their hands tied by the new law and its aggressive implementation.
"Tech companies are really struggling with how to push back," said one person familiar with discussions between the companies and the Singapore government. "They have been shocked at how indignant the government is on this law."