The local administration imposed sweeping curbs on movement and the internet in India's portion of the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir ahead of the first anniversary of the revocation of seven decades of regional autonomy.
The capital, Srinagar, was placed under curfew on Tuesday and Wednesday amid fears of violent protests from separatists who oppose the ending of the special autonomous status for the Jammu and Kashmir territory, The Hindustan Times reported, citing an order by district magistrate Shahid Chaudhary.
On Aug. 5 last year a surprise move to make Kashmir a "union territory," similar to India's capital Delhi, gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal government complete control over the state's local police machinery and administration. Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti remains in detention, which last week was extended until November. Many other leaders including former chief minister Omar Abdullah were freed after being held for several months.
More restrictions are expected across the rest of the region, news reports said.
"Apart from numerous other violations in Jammu and Kashmir, including limiting access to the Internet, hundreds remain detained under the draconian Public Safety Act," said Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia Director of Human Rights Watch, in a text message. "Clearly the authorities want to prevent peaceful protesters."
Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main opposition Congress party, tweeted a call for Mufti's release.
Last year Home Minister Amit Shah announced the changed status of Indian Kashmir in the country's parliament after imposing strict movement restrictions, cutting telephone and Internet connectivity, evacuating tourists and Hindu pilgrims, and arresting local political leaders. The year-long shutdown has likely cost local businesses more than $5.3 billion (400 billion rupees) with more than 500,000 jobs lost, The Print reported citing Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The move caused concerns in neighboring Pakistan and China, which share borders with Kashmir. While Pakistan had unsuccessfully raised the issue at the U.N., China had criticized the move.