A Hong Kong man who was initially infected with COVID-19 in April and made a full recovery was reinfected more than four months later after a trip abroad, researchers reported Monday.
The pre-print study, by a team at the University of Hong Kong and accepted for publication by the international medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, purports to be "the world's first documentation" of a patient who recovered from COVID-19 becoming reinfected. Researchers sequenced the genome of his first and second infections to show the virus strains were different, suggesting he had been reinfected.
The findings, which have not been peer-reviewed, have potential implications for vaccine use, as well as policies based around the concept of herd immunity that presume those who recover from the virus are unlikely to be reinfected. While there have been many anecdotal reports of reinfection, until now, they have not been confirmed and it remains unknown how often they might occur.
The fact that the man had no symptoms the second time suggests his immune system protected him from disease, although it did not stop the reinfection.
Study author Kwok-Yung Hyuen and his colleagues suggest in their paper that herd immunity is unlikely to eliminate COVID-19 on its own and that a potential COVID-19 vaccine may not provide lifelong immunity to the disease.