Funeral held for Japan's Abe as successor revives agenda

TOKYO: A hearse leaves the residence of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to transport his body to Zojoji temple in Tokyo on Monday, July 11, 2022. Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was fatally shot during a campaign stop on July 8 in an exceedingly rare gun crime in one of the world's safest countries. Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP via Getty Images