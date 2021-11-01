G-20 leaders closer on pandemic than climate issues after first day

ROME — The Group of 20 (G-20) leading industrialized nations struggled to agree on concrete climate goals during the first day of their two-day meeting in Rome on Saturday, where they also discussed the pandemic.
The leaders had sought to set specific climate goals in preparation for the COP26 summit that starts soon afterwards.
In his opening speech, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi urged greater international cooperation on pressing issues.
"Multilateralism is the best answer to the problems we face today," he said.
However, a draft of a final communique seen by dpa toward the end of the day contained less specific statements on the climate than an earlier draft.
An earlier draft contained mention of immediate action, which was deleted from a later version, replaced with plans for meaningful and effective action to curb global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.
Furthermore, no progress had been made on setting a carbon neutrality goal, the later draft showed. While originally, the target was to be set for 2050, there was more general mention of mid-century instead.
Agreement also was not reached on the phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies, with no target date set, although there had initially been mention of 2025 in an earlier draft.
The final declaration is due to be adopted on Sunday.
Ahead of the talks, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned the fight against climate change could be lost if the G-20 does not step up. "There is a serious risk that Glasgow will not deliver," he said.
The leaders appeared to have made more progress in their talks about the pandemic.
Italy, this year's G-20 host nation, was one of the countries hardest hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe last year.
The G-20 plans to set up a financing mechanism to prepare for future pandemics and ensure that the world is better equipped for any future outbreaks, according to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Ahead of the talks, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus demanded greater efforts to counter the pandemic. "How many more will die, in this and future epidemics? he said. "The answer is in your hands."
He called on the G-20 to quickly supply the vaccine donations that have been pledged and support vaccine production in Africa.
China's state and party leader, Xi Jinping, meanwhile lobbied for exemptions on vaccine patents, attending the talks via video link.
Xi said the World Trade Organization (WTO) should promote the transfer of technology to developing countries, calling for a timely decision.
Xi also called for the mutual recognition of vaccines, a plea echoed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Many European countries do not recognize vaccination with the Russian jab Sputnik V, for example.
Other critical issues were also discussed during the first day of talks.
Leaders endorsed a global corporate tax reform. The "historic agreement" will end the damaging race to the bottom on corporate tax rates, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
Attendees at the meeting also included U.S. President Joe Biden, while other leaders such as Putin joined via video link.
Germany was represented by Merkel, attending her last G-20 summit. She was joined by her presumptive successor, Olaf Scholz, in a show of continuity to Germany's international partners.
The two lawmakers sat down with Biden on the sidelines of the summit, where Biden thanked Merkel for her work, and also asked Berlin to maintain the two countries' agreements on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Theirs was one of a slew of meetings held during the course of the day.
The U.S. and the EU reached an agreement to end a years-long dispute over special U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, top EU and U.S. trade officials said.
The U.S., French, German and British leaders also discussed the imminent resumption of nuclear talks with Iran.
Iran wants to resume nuclear negotiations in Vienna in November. The talks to reinstate the 2015 nuclear agreement, which have been ongoing since April, were interrupted after the Iranian presidential election in June and the subsequent change of government.
Afterwards, the leaders called for Iran's swift return to the agreement in a joint statement, while Merkel later expressed concern about the progress made so far.
At the start of the day, the leaders took a photo with health-care workers in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic, a tribute Merkel welcomed.
The city was heavily policed ahead of two major rallies and a series of smaller protests. Thousands of people including left-wing groups and climate activists flocked to the demonstrations.