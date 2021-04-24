TOKYO - Another five of the 23 health ministry staff who held a late-night farewell party last month have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the ministry announced Tuesday.
The 23 staff, who all belonged to the Division of the Health for the Elderly in the ministry's Health and Welfare Bureau for the Elderly at the time, gathered in late March at an izakaya pub in the Ginza district of Tokyo.
Including the most recently announced five, a total of 12 attendees at the party have tested positive.
Another five staff who belong to the division but did not go to the party have also tested positive.
There are now 27 people who belonged to the division as of March and have tested positive. The National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) has designated the situation as a COVID-19 cluster.