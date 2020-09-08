HONG KONG (The Washington Post) — Protesters returned to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, the day voters were supposed to choose new city legislators, challenging the government's decision to postpone the election for at least a year amid the coronavirus.
Thousands responded to anonymous calls to march in defiance of Beijing's new national security law, which was written to put a decisive end to exactly this kind of protest. The turnout underscored the anger that continues to brew in Hong Kong over the intensifying erosion of rights in the territory. Pockets of protest have reemerged here in recent weeks despite the dramatically higher penalties and stakes.
Police arrested hundreds Sunday, using tactics now deployed against anyone suspected of sympathizing with Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement: Conducting widespread stops and searches, surrounding and arresting protesters and tackling even minors with force. By Sunday evening, at least 289 people were arrested, including one under the new national security law.
Calls began circulating online in late August for people to march against the decision to postpone the legislative elections and the new national security law passed by fiat in Beijing in late June. The law has effectively outlawed many of the movement's tactics and threatens those accused of broadly worded crimes such as secession, foreign collusion, subversion of state power and terrorism with life in prison. It has been used to target activists including Jimmy Lai, the millionaire media tycoon.
Thousands of police officers were deployed to Kowloon to prevent the planned protest from taking place. Roads and tunnels into the neighborhood were blocked by traffic police, who searched incoming cars and the bags of passengers aboard buses. Hundreds of riot police thronged the march's route and stopped and searched suspected protesters.