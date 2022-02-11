Hong Kong urged residents who suspect they might be infected with the coronavirus to avoid emergency rooms after cases topped four figures for the first time, with the worsening outbreak crippling its health care resources.
The city announced a record 1,161 cases Wednesday, up from 625 just a day earlier, along with about 800 preliminary infections. Officials asked anyone with mild COVID-like symptoms to go to a private doctor to get tested, rather than go to emergency departments in public hospitals, which are being overwhelmed.
The new instructions overturn advice given less than a week ago – when the government said residents who tested positive with a home kit should go to accident and emergency units to get an official diagnosis – reflecting the rapid deterioration of the city's virus-fighting capabilities.
It's the latest in a series of U-turns as the ballooning outbreak strained COVID Zero strategies. All infected patients, even those without symptoms, were kept in hospital isolation wards for weeks until recently, when a lack of beds forced the city to move them to a quarantine camp.
Now mild cases are being moved out to the Penny's Bay facility while close contacts can isolate at home, despite the higher risk of spread that these laxer measures pose.
"The number of confirmed patients has been growing rapidly and by multiples over the past two days," said Larry Lee, chief manager of integrated clinical services of the Hospital Authority. "The emergency wards at different public hospitals have been severely overloaded" and it may take a few days for people who test positive at home to be admitted, he said.
The toughest restrictions since the pandemic began are set to come into effect on Thursday, including an unprecedented move to limit multi-household gatherings on private premises to two families. Hong Kong is cracking down on its residents socializing after blaming last week's Lunar New Year holiday – which typically sees family and friends gather indoors – as the source of the explosive increase in infections.
Health officials announced two men with pre-existing illnesses had died this week shortly after being diagnosed with COVID. Officials didn't give details on which variant they were infected with or the exact causes of their deaths.
The current outbreak has reached a level that's rarely been quashed by any other city. Mainland China, which deploys lockdowns and mass testing at a scale that Hong Kong can't match, hasn't faced a surge of this magnitude since it stamped out infection in Wuhan in early 2020. The same year, Australia's Melbourne contained an outbreak with a strict lockdown that confined residents to their homes for three months.
Hong Kong officials have so far steered clear implementing a lockdown, but it's unclear how the city can contain the current outbreak without such a stringent measure. Authorities have also said they also won't actively track private gatherings, potentially rendering that new measure largely ineffective.
Top government adviser Bernard Chan said Wednesday that he was "very optimistic" Hong Kong could reopen to the world within the next year once the city had a fully vaccinated community and better knowledge of omicron. The city has vaccinated 74% of its population with a first dose, including covering 81% of those aged 12 and above.
Hong Kong and mainland China, are the last holdouts globally in pursuing COVID Zero, even as the easily transmissible omicron variant makes that strategy increasingly difficult and costly for their economies. While the city's surge in cases remains low by global standards, it comes after months of no community transmission.
As well as increasingly extreme measures for residents, Hong Kong continues to have some of the world's strictest border controls to help alleviate pressure on its virus infrastructure. Inbound flights from eight countries including the U.K., the U.S. and Australia, are suspended and the government imposes two-week bans on flights that bring in too many positive cases.