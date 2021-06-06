Hundreds in Hong Kong defy ban to hold Tiananmen Square vigil

Hundreds of people in Hong Kong defied a police ban and risked penalties of up to five years in prison to gather at a candlelight vigil on Friday to mark the 32nd anniversary of China's 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.
Police had banned the annual vigil for the second year running, citing the coronavirus pandemic as the reason.
Participants streamed video on social media showing the perimeter of Victoria Park, the largest public park in Hong Kong, lined with supporters using torches on smartphones in place of candles.
Some wore black, with yellow masks or garments, colors associated with Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.
Police grouped together to block entrances to the park, but memorial participants could be seen standing in an orderly fashion outside the perimeter. Police held up warning flags in an attempt to encourage people to disperse.
By late evening, police reported issuing several citations and detaining at least six people for violations of the ban on gatherings and other offenses.
Earlier in the day, Chow Hang Tung, vice-chairwoman of the group responsible for organizing the memorial, was arrested.
Richard Tsoi, secretary of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, or HKA, told dpa that Chow was arrested at 8 a.m. at the Central Police Station.
"She is merely following the path taken by many friends who are still persevering to uphold what they believe (and will) fast for the day since she can't light a candle," Chow's lawyers posted to her Facebook account.
In the post, her lawyers said Friday's allegation against Chow centered around a Facebook post she made May 29, after receiving news about a ban on vigils to mark the June 4 date.
"Stand(ing) my ground. Lighting a candle is not a crime," she wrote.
Elsewhere, students at the University of Hong Kong organized an event on campus to clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue, a monument created by a Danish artist to commemorate those killed in the massacre.
Police announced a ban on Tiananmen commemorations last week, which they said was because of the pandemic. They said that anyone breaking the ban could face five years in prison, and one additional year for publicizing an event.
On Friday, the city recorded 37 consecutive days with zero local cases of the virus reported, and one imported.
On Thursday, the force said they would deploy 7,000 officers around the city, with 3,000 of them tasked with guarding the city park where commemorative events have previously been held legally for decades.
On Twitter, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen posted a message and picture showing dozens of lit candles. "We must come together to stand up for our ideas," it read.
"The people of Taiwan will never forget all those who, 32 years ago today in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, gave their lives for the cause of freedom & democracy. Every year, we join our friends in Hong Kong & around the world in commemorating their sacrifice," she posted.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also issued a statement commemorating the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square atrocity.
"The United States will continue to stand with the people of China as they demand that their government respect universal human rights," the statement read.
"We honor the sacrifices of those killed 32 years ago, and the brave activists who carry on their efforts today in the face of ongoing government repression."
In past years, events were held in Hong Kong's Victoria Park to remember those who died in the massacre in 1989. Often these featured guest speakers, music and singing, followed by a quiet vigil, with people showing solidarity by holding lit candles while sat on the ground.
Since the new national security law was imposed June 2020, police crackdowns on dissidents have intensified, with most of the opposition either behind bars or in exile.
On June 4, 1989, the Chinese People's Liberation Army quashed a peaceful protest on the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, leaving at least a few hundred people dead, and by some estimates, several thousand.
It started as a student protest demanding more rights for Chinese citizens and grew into a giant demonstration that lasted for weeks until authorities broke it up.