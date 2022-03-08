In Japan, Myanmar nationals rally

Late last year, about 400 Myanmar nationals in Japan gathered in a park in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, holding red roses and offering prayers to those who lost their lives in the junta crackdown.
An "X" symbol on their masks represented a silent protest against the junta, which has taken away freedom from the people in their home country.
A year has passed since the Myanmar military staged a coup on Feb. 1 last year. Troops pointed their guns at young people and other demonstrators in the crackdown. The number of people killed by the junta has exceeded 1,400, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a human rights organization in Myanmar.
Myanmar residents in Japan, and others, have called for support from the international community, but the military has stepped up its attacks on ethnic minorities linked to democratic forces.
Lae Lae Lwin, a 31-year-old Myanmar woman in Japan, opened a Myanmar restaurant with her friends near Ikebukuro Station in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, in June last year. They named the restaurant "Spring Revolution Restaurant" after the resistance movement against the military, which was dubbed the "Spring Revolution."
Except for the chef, all staff members at the restaurant are Myanmar nationals living in Japan and work on a volunteer basis. All the proceeds from the restaurant's business have been used to support those in need in Myanmar who are taking refuge amid persecution from the military.
"We've been holding protests and fundraising activities with our friends, but to continue giving long-term support, we want to create a place where people in Japan can learn about our country," Lae said.
A place to come together
Myanmar is home to more than 130 ethnic minority groups. The restaurant has also served as a place for various people to come together.
On Jan. 9, an event was held at the restaurant to support the Chin ethnic group from Chin State in northwestern Myanmar, where military attacks have caused casualties and forced many to flee.
"Myanmar is a multiethnic country, and also in Japan, people from Myanmar are split by ethnic group," Lae said. "So I wanted to create a place where all these ethnic groups can come together."
At the event, about 10 members of the Chin group – wearing traditional dresses – served to customers traditional dishes brought from their residences.
Lian Ceu, 27, who attends a vocational school in Tokyo, lends a hand at the restaurant. His family's home in Chin State was burned down in an airstrike.
"The junta has continued their attacks, trying to make people obey them through fear," he said. "I want more people to know what is happening in my home country."