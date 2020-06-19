NEW DELHI — India and China traded blame Wednesday for a deadly clash that left 20 Indian soldiers dead high in the Himalayas and pushed the relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbors into uncharted territory.
The conflict late Monday night – where Chinese and Indian troops fought each other with clubs, rods and rocks near a river – was the most serious conflict between the two countries in more than 50 years.
In his first comments on the incident, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that "India wants peace" but that when provoked, it "will give a befitting reply."
The clash marks a turning point for India and China. The relationship between the two Asian giants – both rising in the world, albeit at considerably different speeds – has been fraught but not violent in recent decades.
Now the two countries face a landscape marked by deepened distrust and fresh conflict along their 2,200-mile frontier. For the moment, however, neither India nor China appears willing to risk a broader clash: India is struggling with the coronavirus pandemic and an economic crisis, while China is grappling with sharply slowing growth and a spiraling rivalry with a far more threatening geopolitical opponent, the United States.
Both India and China said Wednesday that they would attempt to resolve their differences through dialogue, but the situation remained tense and uncertain.
China demanded that the Indian soldiers involved in the incident be "severely punished." India, meanwhile, said that "premeditated and planned action" by the Chinese side was "directly responsible" for the violence.
Modi paid a somber tribute to the soldiers who were killed, pressing his palms together with his eyes closed during two minutes of silence broadcast on national television.
"The sacrifice made by our soldiers will not go in vain," he said.