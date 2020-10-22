India considers Taiwan trade talks as both spar with China

Support is growing within India's government to formally start talks on a trade deal with Taiwan as both democracies see relations with China deteriorate.
Taiwan has sought trade talks with India for several years, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been reluctant to move ahead because it would involve a messy fight with China once any pact is registered at the World Trade Organization, according to a senior Indian government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of rules about speaking with the media.
Yet over the past few months the hawks in India who want to start trade talks are getting the upper hand, the official said. A trade deal with Taiwan would help India's goal of seeking greater investments in technology and electronics, the official said, adding that it's unclear when a final decision would be made on whether to start talks.
Earlier this month, Modi's government gave approval to firms including Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group, Wistron and Pegatron as he looks to attract investment worth more than 10.5 trillion rupees ($143 billion) for smartphone production over five years.
Indian Commerce Ministry spokesman Yogesh Baweja did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Taiwan's top trade negotiator, John Deng, did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
Any formal talks with India would amount to a big win for Taiwan, which has struggled to begin trade negotiations with most major economies due to pressure from China. Like most countries, India does not formally recognize Taiwan, with the two governments maintaining unofficial diplomatic missions in the form of "representative offices."
India and Taiwan in 2018 signed an updated bilateral investment agreement in a bid to further expand economic ties. Trade between them grew 18% to $7.2 billion in 2019, according to India's Department of Commerce.
India "should remain committed to the One China principle and approach Taiwan-related issues prudently and properly," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily briefing in Beijing on Tuesday. "There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. One China Principle is a universal consensus of the international community, India included."