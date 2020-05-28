NEW DELHI — The flight attendants are wearing full protective gear, and some passengers face quarantines at their destinations. But for the first time in months, India's skies are open.
The resumption of domestic flights this week is a clear signal that India is moving to end the world's largest lockdown, an unprecedented experiment that affected more than 1.3 billion people. The restrictions caused massive job losses, widespread food insecurity and an exodus of workers from India's cities.
Now India is bracing for what comes next. While the lockdown slowed the spread of the novel coronavirus, experts say, the number of fresh cases is rising. India ranks fourth in the world in the number of new cases a day: Only Russia, Brazil and the United States are adding more. India has more than 150,000 cases.
In recent weeks, the government has relaxed restrictions on movement, transportation, commerce and manufacturing. Large gatherings remain prohibited, and international flights are still banned. But experts say loosening the restrictions means cases will increase at faster rates. That will intensify pressure on hospitals already under strain and will affect access to health care overall.
'It is going to be a mess'
India's two largest cities – Mumbai and Delhi – are preparing for a surge in cases. In Mumbai, the nation's hardest-hit city, beds in some coronavirus wards are already full and the local government asked another state to send doctors and nurses to help. In Delhi, authorities are turning yet another major government-run hospital into a center for coronavirus patients and just ordered all private hospitals to reserve 20% of their beds for such cases.
"It is going to be a mess," said Jayaprakash Muliyil, a leading Indian epidemiologist. In a city as densely populated as Mumbai, "trying to control any viral transmission is next to impossible."
Mumbai, India's financial capital, now has more than 31,000 confirmed cases. "Our COVID wards have been full for the past three weeks," said Lancelot Pinto, a pulmonologist at P.D. Hinduja Hospital, a large private hospital in the city. "We've had to turn away patients."
India's government has dramatically shifted its approach to the pandemic. In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced one of the strictest lockdowns in the world with hours' notice at a time when the country had a little over 500 recorded cases. Staying indoors for 21 days would be necessary to "break the chain of infection," he said, expressing confidence that India would "emerge victorious."
When Modi addressed the nation this month, however, talk of stopping or defeating the virus was gone. The virus will "remain part of our lives for a long time," he said. Restrictions would be loosened, with much of the decision-making left to individual states.
The shift is an acknowledgment of the economic devastation caused by the shutdown in a country where there is little social safety net. The Indian economy is expected to shrink in this fiscal year for the first time since 1980, and more than 100 million people have lost their jobs.
Government officials have highlighted the fact that India's death toll remains comparatively low, with 4,100 deaths recorded and a mortality rate of 2.9%. In the United States, that figure is 5.9%.
The lockdown gave India crucial time to prepare without facing an "overwhelming" number of infections, V.K. Paul, a member of the government's planning arm, said in a briefing last week. The country is "ready for the coming challenge," he said.