NEW DELHI — It was one of the most divisive moments in modern Indian history: the illegal razing of a 16th-century mosque in the town of Ayodhya in 1992 by a mob of Hindu extremists.
Nearly three decades later, a judge on Wednesday delivered a long-awaited verdict in the case.
All 32 people on trial – who stood accused of conspiring to destroy the structure and stoking religious enmity – were acquitted. They included several senior politicians from India's ruling party and a sitting member of Parliament.
The ruling marks a watershed in the country's bitterest religious dispute. The conflict has led to thousands of deaths and fueled the rise of the Hindu nationalist movement that today dominates Indian politics.
Courts have now handed two decisive victories to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his allies with rulings on who will control the disputed site and who was responsible for the mosque's demolition.
Some Hindus believe the Babri Mosque stood on the spot where Lord Ram, a beloved deity, was born and that a Hindu temple was previously located there.
The mosque was destroyed in December 1992 after a massive rally held by India's now-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and affiliated groups.
Senior BJP leaders watched from a podium as a mob armed with ropes and pickaxes demolished the mosque, with at least one of the politicians urging them on, eyewitnesses said. The destruction set off a wave of nationwide riots that killed nearly 2,000 people.
On Wednesday, the judge said the demolition of the mosque was not premeditated and the evidence presented by law enforcement authorities was insufficient for convictions. During the nearly three-decade legal case, the charges were once dropped then restored, and a commission spent 17 years investigating the demolition.