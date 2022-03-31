TOKYO (Japan News) - The prospect of Japan using domestically developed COVID-19 vaccines is closer to being realized.
Japan has had to rely on products developed by foreign entities throughout the vaccination rollout, but a few domestic pharmaceutical companies have advanced their own vaccines to the clinical trial stage, after lagging behind foreign firms in development and procurement.
With the second dose of the vaccine series given to about 80% of the population in Japan, the focus now is on administering booster shots.
By the end of April, the government plans to finish distributing more doses than the number of people eligible for third-round shots. For a possible fourth dose, it has already secured sufficient quantities through contracts with U.S. companies Pfizer and Moderna.
Nevertheless, Osaka-based Shionogi & Co. said that it is worthwhile to continue development from a security perspective.
Clinical testing for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Shionogi is being conducted at Shinagawa Strings Clinic in Tokyo.
On Saturday, a 47-year-old clinical test subject underwent a blood test after having a medical examination. The blood test was to compare the amount of neutralizing antibodies to that of inoculation with the vaccine developed by Britain's AstraZeneca PLC. The antibodies play a role in preventing the onset of COVID-19 and lessening the severity of symptoms.
"I wanted to help in the development of a Japanese product," the man said.
"Many people want to receive a shot with Japanese products because they feel safer," said Naoko Sanno, the director of the clinic.
The development of domestic vaccines has lagged far behind that of foreign countries. Since the latter half of the 1980s, the central government has repeatedly lost lawsuits over adverse reactions to vaccinations and damage caused by pharmaceuticals.