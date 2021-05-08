TOKYO - Japan plans to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency, scheduled to end Tuesday, that is now in place in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures, several sources said.
The final decision will be made Friday at a meeting of the government's task force. An extension will likely be an additional two weeks, or through the end of May.
"We'll make the decision on Friday, based on the opinions of experts," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters Thursday after talks with the relevant ministers.
"The movements of people have undoubtedly decreased," Suga said, stressing the effectiveness of the state of emergency.
Even so, the government seemed to have concluded that an extension is inevitable because of the continued spread of the coronavirus in areas subject to the emergency measures. It might expand the target areas, depending on the circumstances.
In areas under the state of emergency, a wide range of businesses, including restaurants that serve alcohol and department stores, have been asked to suspend operations. In principle, sports and other events should be held without spectators.
The focus this time will be on whether to reduce the scope of requests once the state of emergency is extended. Many government officials are saying it would be difficult to keep implementing such strong measures, which were intended for application only during the Golden Week holiday period.
The Tokyo metropolitan government decided Thursday to ask the central government to extend the state of emergency through the end of May.
Tokyo reported 591 new infections with the novel coronavirus on Thursday, down 436 from the same day in the previous week and the first time in 10 days that the number had fallen below 600.
The decline, however, was apparently due to fewer people being tested amid the Golden Week holidays.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported an average of 736.6 new infections per day over the past week, down about 6% from the previous week's figure of 782.1.
The Osaka prefectural government also decided to ask the central government to extend the emergency there, where on Thursday 747 new cases were confirmed, according to Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura.
The weekly number of new infections per 100,000 people through Wednesday was 78.65, far exceeding the figure of 25 established as the most serious Stage 4 in categorizing infection levels.
The government is also considering adding Hokkaido, Fukuoka and other prefectures to the list to apply emergency-level priority measures against the coronavirus, while also planning to extend the priority measures in Tokyo's neighboring Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures. The final decision will be made Friday.
The Ibaraki, Gifu, Mie and Tokushima prefectural governments have also requested emergency-level priority measures be applied.