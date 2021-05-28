TOKYO — The government decided on Tuesday to establish a new financial aid program that will likely provide cash assistance of up to 300,000 yen ($2,750 U.S.) to households that are struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Households with less than 1 million yen in savings and with members either seeking a job at Hello Work job placement offices or applying for welfare benefits are eligible to receive the aid, which is expected to provide up to 300,000 yen in total over the three-month benefit period.
Anticipating that 200,000 households will receive the aid nationwide, the government will pay the cost of about 50 billion yen out of the fiscal year 2021 budget.
The monthly benefit is likely to be 60,000 yen for single-person households, 80,000 yen for two-person households and 100,000 yen for households with three or more people. Applications will be accepted from July to the end of August and benefits will be provided for three months, starting from the month in which the application is made.
Amid the prolonged pandemic, some financially struggling households have already reached the limit of the emergency small loan program, which provides interest-free loans to cover living expenses.
With encouragement from Komeito, the government decided to implement the measure to provide financial aid to allow people to cover living costs until they begin receiving welfare benefits or find a new job.
Households receiving welfare benefits will not be eligible for the new aid.