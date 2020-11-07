The Japan government plans to export Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers to Indonesia, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned from government-related sources in both countries.
If realized, it would be the first time for Japan to export destroyers and is expected to be the largest export of Japanese defense equipment. The move is also likely to further the development of Japan's "free and open Indo-Pacific" vision.
According to the sources, possible destroyers to be exported to Indonesia include the 30FFM, which Japan is planning to put into commission in 2022.
The destroyer can perform various functions such as mine removal using unmanned aircraft.
Indonesia has told Japan that it wants to import four ships and construct four more ships in Indonesia through technology transfers. The project is expected to be worth about ¥300 billion.
The Indonesian government is working to increase its naval strength, being wary of Chinese ships sailing in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) near the Natuna Islands in the South China Sea.
The Japanese government believes that the export of destroyers will be a warning to China and bring stability to surrounding waters.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visited Indonesia in late October and agreed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo to proceed with talks on a bilateral agreement on defense equipment and technology transfers to enable Japan to export defense equipment.
Senior officials of the MSDF had visited Indonesia in late September with officials from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., the main manufacturer of the 30FFM destroyer. On Monday, the defense ministers of the two countries held a videoconference.
Japan has its "three principles on transfer of defense equipment and technology" in which exports of defense equipment are limited to those that contribute to peace or national security.
Based on this, the government will hold talks with Indonesia on the export of destroyers.