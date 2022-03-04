Japan reopens to nonresident foreigners

TOKYO — With the easing of pandemic-related travel restrictions this week, Japan opened its borders for the first time in three months to nonresident foreign visitors, excluding tourists.
The cap on international arrivals has been increased from 3,500 to 5,000 and self-isolation is not required for travelers entering Japan from countries where the omicron coronavirus variant is not prevalent and who have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
All other arrivals will be required to self-isolate for up to seven days, but they will be allowed to stop self-isolating if they test negative three days after entering Japan.
Nonresident foreigners arriving in Japan will need to name a host who will be responsible for them during their stay. About 1,600 people arrived at Narita Airport on international flights Tuesday, the day restrictions were eased.
At the airport's quarantine inspection, arrivals submitted vaccination and PCR test certificates, and answered questions about their health and recent travel history.
A 23-year-old from Thailand said he would self-isolate at a hotel in Tokyo for seven days despite the easing of restrictions because "it was difficult to make arrangements in advance to get tested in Japan."