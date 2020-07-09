Japan responds to disaster amid coronavirus

Yatsushiro, JAPAN — Boxes of surgical masks, bottles of disinfectant and a sign saying "Please wear a mask" mark the entrance to a public gym in Yatsushiro city, a shelter for residents fleeing devastating floods in southwestern Japan this week.
Elsewhere in the gym, cardboard partitions separate the 233 evacuees' sleeping areas and another sign instructs them to check their temperature each morning, then sterilize the thermometers.
The measures show what a thorny issue it is for Japan to deal with natural disasters in the time of coronavirus.
Japanese authorities have been warning local officials for months to include coronavirus measures in their disaster preparations. Residents have been urged to seek shelter with friends or relatives if possible to avoid overcrowding evacuation centers.
But coronavirus contagion was the last thing on the mind of 78-year-old retiree Aiko Ishimura when neighbors knocked on her door on Monday to tell her about evacuation orders.
Ishimura, who lives alone, had planned to shelter at home.
"So we just came as we were. We were in such a rush to come here, we didn't bring anything," Ishimura, who fled with neighbors, told Reuters. "I wasn't worried at all about the coronavirus, not at all."
"We don't have many cases here in the first place. We don't really do the whole mask-wearing thing," she added, although she said she keeps a mask in her pocket.
Kumomoto prefecture, where Yatsushiro is located, has had only 49 of Japan's more than 20,000 coronavirus cases, according to public broadcaster NHK.
That compares with close to 7,000 in Tokyo, where cases are on the rise again among its 14 million residents.