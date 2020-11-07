Editor's note: The travel industry is facing unprecedented headwinds due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Yomiuri Shimbun is following the industry as it continues to search for ways to survive. The following is the first installment of a series looking at efforts by the tourism industry in Japan.
TOKYO - "Hello. You can take a tour of Tokyo without it being too crowded," a jinrikisha rickshaw driver called out as he offered rides in front of the Kaminarimon gate at Sensoji temple in the Asakusa district in Taito Ward, Tokyo.
Asakusa was blessed with clear autumn weather on Oct. 18 as the previous day's rain lifted. The Nakamise-dori shopping street was packed with tourists.
"Recently, the lively voices of people have come to be heard," said Koji Ojima, president of Warabiya souvenir shop on the street.
However, Warabiya's sales are down 90% from the previous year. "At one point, I thought about changing the business model," he said. The period when the business' performance was at its worst still comes to mind even now, he said.
The state of emergency issued in April effectively brought the tourism industry to a halt.
Major travel agencies such as JTB Corp., KNT Co., and HIS Co. temporarily closed outlets one after another. The total transaction value of 47 major travel agencies in May dropped 97.6% to 9.5 billion yen compared to the same month in the previous year.
"The coronavirus has pushed us to the limit of our traditional business model," a source at a major travel agency said. "The travel business is a low-margin, high-volume business. We can't do business if we don't have the numbers."
The travel industry is said to be in the business of meals, transportation and accommodation. Travel agencies combine these three elements to create package tours, making money from the sales commissions paid by each operator.
However, travel agencies generally earn only about 10% of the total cost of a tour package as commissions. According to the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, the Japanese travel industry's largest firm, JTB, generated sales of 1.2 trillion yen, but operating profit - which represents profit from its core business - was 1.3 billion yen, just 0.1% of sales.
The operating profit margin was hovering around 0.5% before the spread of the virus.
Travel agencies urgently need to cut costs. JTB is planning to close about 100, or 20%, of its outlets nationwide, over a period of about five years, while HIS will close 80-90 outlets, or a third of its 260 outlets, by next summer.
"The era of having many outlets is over," HIS President Hideo Sawada said.
Online travel agencies have turned this difficult situation into a strength.
Travel agencies under pressure to accelerate going digital
"We've been inundated with bookings, and there are areas where subsidies are about to run out," said an official of NTT Docomo Inc., which operates the online booking site d Travel.
With the lifting of the ban on travel to and from Tokyo on Oct. 1, website traffic peaked around noon on Oct. 7. The travel agency had to stop selling discounted products online at about 9 a.m. on Oct 9.
The shortage of subsidies spread to Jalan.net and Yahoo! Travel, and both websites took steps to lower the maximum discount to ¥3,500 from Oct. 10.
The Japan Tourism Agency quickly reviewed the allocation of the subsidies to maintain the discount rate, resulting in a strong showing by online travel agencies.
The industry dubbed this phenomenon the "OTA bubble." OTA stands for "online travel agent."
Not having brick-and-mortar stores, such online travel agencies can keep rents and labor costs low. AirTrip Corp., which operates a travel booking site, posted consolidated sales of ¥24.2 billion in the fiscal year ended September 2019, about one-fiftieth the sales of JTB, but its operating profit margin was much higher than that of JTB's at 3.1%.
Another strength of AirTrip's business is the fact that users can complete their reservations using a computer or smartphone without having to meet face-to-face at a travel agency's outlet.
"The novel coronavirus will accelerate travel agencies' shift to digital technology," said Keiichi Tsujino, a specially appointed professor at Ryutsu Keizai University and an expert on the travel industry.
Tourism campaign for spring
"We will do our best for a tourism recovery. We are waiting for visitors, so we would like to ask for cooperation," said Aomori Gov. Shingo Mimura, as he bowed to executives from JTB, Nippon Travel Agency Co., East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) and other companies at a hotel in Tokyo on Oct. 19.
He came to Tokyo to ask travel agencies to plan a tourism campaign for the Tohoku region, which will begin next spring.
In response to Mimura's request, Tetsuro Morisaki, president of View Travel Service Co., a subsidiary of JR East, said, "We will plan a product that is suitable for 'Beyond Corona.'"
For major travel agencies, the ability to plan and propose trips for customers is their lifeline.
As a countermeasure against the novel coronavirus, there are new plans for "less crowded" tourism and staying for a longer period in one place. Expectations remain high for agencies to lead the way in travel styles of this kind.
When Hiroshi Tabata, the former commissioner of the Japan Tourism Agency, was leaving his post in July, he offered a few words to the executives of a travel agency: "In order to establish a new style of travel, the ability to plan and propose trips as a 'travel concierge' is being tested. Now is the time to change."