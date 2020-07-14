Japan urges urbanites to tour country

A Japanese government campaign to spur domestic tourism has drawn both enthusiasm and ire, with some social media users telling urbanites to stay away from rural areas after COVID-19 cases hit a record high in Tokyo.
The government aims to subsidize as much as half of eligible domestic travel costs through discounts and coupons during its "Go To Travel" campaign starting July 22 ahead of a four-day weekend. Tourism Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba announced Friday that the campaign would be moved forward from August, adding that the government is aware that "despite the impact of the coronavirus crisis, people have passionate expectations for travel."
Despite the government's push, "please don't come here" was a common theme in tweets from those outside the capital. Others questioned whether official assurances that the health system still has room to handle new cases would still apply if infections spread outside major cities.
The spread of the pandemic differs across Japan's 47 prefectures. Tokyo confirmed 243 new virus cases on Friday, a fresh daily record, before ebbing to 206 new cases on Saturday. Meanwhile, the southern island prefecture of Okinawa had no new cases for 69 days until two were found on Wednesday. Iwate, located on the coast northeast of Tokyo and offering the prospect of cooler summer weather than the capital, has had no confirmed cases at all.
"I know it's painful if we don't get the economy moving, but my prefecture's been at zero this whole time," tweeted a user on Friday. "Rethink the Go To campaign."
The campaign is the tourism component of a broader initiative to aid local economies sapped by the pandemic's effects. Japan had targeted 40 million visitor arrivals in 2020, before border controls prompted by the virus saw the country's international tourism boom of the past several years abruptly vanish. Just 1,700 foreign visitors arrived in May, down 99.9% year-on-year for the second month running.