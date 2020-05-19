Japan-US economic security talks planned

The Japanese and U.S. governments plan to establish a new working-level intergovernmental dialogue on economic security, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned. The two sides will discuss concrete measures to secure a safe communications network based on 5G, the next-generation standard, and to manage advanced technologies that can be used for military purposes, sources familiar with the matter said.
This is the first time for the Japanese and U.S. governments to establish a framework for comprehensive economic and security dialogue. A panel of officials from both sides will hold its first meeting as early as the end of this year.
The "economic team" that was established as a part of the National Security Secretariat at the Cabinet Secretariat in April will represent the Japanese side.
Toshihiko Fujii, a councilor of the Cabinet Secretariat and the head of the economic team, will serve as chairman of the panel, which includes officials at the director-general level and councilors from the Foreign Ministry, the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, the Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Ministry and the Cabinet Office.
The U.S. side is expected to have representatives from the National Security Council, the National Economic Council, the State Department, the Defense Department, and the Commerce Department.
The two countries hope to deepen their cooperation by taking measures to prevent the outflow of dual-use technology that can be used for military purposes, the sources said.
The topics of discussion are expected to include strengthening the monitoring of inward direct investment and export controls, how to handle foreign students at Japanese universities and research institutes, and building a secure 5G network.
China is promoting a "civil-military integration" aimed at strengthening its military power by utilizing private technology. Through the new dialogue, Washington may aim to make Tokyo take its side, as the United States has raised the level of caution over China's moves to expand its hegemony.