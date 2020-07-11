The mayor of South Korea's capital, Seoul, was found dead on Friday after his secretary accused him of sexual harassment earlier in the week, police said.
Seoul police official Choi Ik-soo told reporters on Friday that there was no sign of foul play in the death of the mayor, Park Won-soon. His body was found in the hills in northern Seoul early Friday, hours after his daughter reported him missing.
She told the police that her father left a "will-like message" before leaving home on Thursday, South Korea's semiofficial Yonhap news agency reported, citing an unnamed police source.
Park went missing one day after one of his former secretaries formally accused him of harassing her, according to local media reports. Major South Korean broadcaster SBS reported late Thursday that a woman who worked as Park's secretary since 2017 allegedly suffered from repeated actions of sexual harassment by him.
Police official Choi confirmed that a sexual harassment complaint was filed against the mayor on Wednesday, but declined to give further details on the case.
Park has been a high-profile supporter of the #MeToo movement in South Korea and, as a lawyer in the 1990s, won one of South Korea's earliest cases on sexual harassment.
Hundreds of police and fire officers, aided by drones and sniffer dogs, searched for hours for the missing mayor in Seoul's hilly Seongbuk neighborhood, where his phone signal was last detected.
One of the dogs located Park's body off the hiking trail of Bugak Mountain, and officers confirmed the mayor's identity through his belongings which included business cards and stationaries.
No suicide note was found at the scene, said police official Choi. He said police are conducting an autopsy to find out the cause of death but refused to give further details on the findings.
As mayor of Seoul, population 10 million, Park was considered a potential presidential hopeful for the liberals in the 2022 election. The 64-year-old became the capital's first mayor to be elected to a third term in 2018. He most recently won praise for the city's aggressive approach to containing the coronavirus outbreak.
Formerly a student activist, Park worked as a human rights lawyer and led influential civic groups before becoming mayor. He has been a vocal critic of social inequality and spoke out against members of the country's conservative elites, including former president Park Geun-hye. As mayor of Seoul, he supported rallies against the former president over a corruption scandal that eventually led to her impeachment.
Park was a strong advocate for so-called "comfort women," those who were forced to work in the sex trade during Japan's occupation of the Korean Peninsula that ended after World War II.
South Korea was still reeling from the apparent suicide of a triathlete, Choi Suk-hyeon, who had reported abuse from her coaching staff. South Korea's government on Monday issued a public apology and called for an investigation into the death,
The 22-year-old was found dead at the team dorm late last month after sending text messages to her family to "disclose sins" of people who she said abused her. The team's coach, Kim Kyu-bong, and two athletes accused of abusing Choi have denied the allegations.
Her death, which has been ruled a suicide, is drawing renewed scrutiny of the treatment of elite athletes in South Korea's hypercompetitive sports scene, where aspiring stars are subject to an intense regimen of training and pressure from a young age.