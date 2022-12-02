Mixed legacy: Jiang Zemin, who guided China's ascent, dies

PERSONAL TOUCH: French President Jacques Chirac, left, reacts as he receives from Chinese President Jiang Zemin a gift of a Tang dynasty poem written out personally by Jiang, on May 16, 1997, at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing, where the leaders met to sign a joint declaration. The Sino-French presidential document for a global partnership called for a new political and economic world order and also recognized the universality of human rights. Gerard Fouet/AFP via Getty Images