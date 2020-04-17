Monsoon may bring some relief to India economy

India is forecast to see a normal monsoon season this year, offering relief for the country's virus-savaged economy as it awaits the rain that waters more than half of the country's farmland.
Annual rainfall during the June-September rainy season is likely to be in line with the long-term average of 35 inches, Madhavan Nair Rajeevan, secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said via a video conference.
The monsoon is critical to Indian agriculture as it not only waters some fields directly, but also fills reservoirs that help irrigate winter-sown crops. It shapes the livelihood of millions and influences food prices. Insufficient rain in the country, the second-biggest producer of rice and wheat, often leads to drinking water shortages, lower crop output and higher imports of commodities such as edible oils.
The monsoon forecast may bring some hope at a time when the economy is estimated to be heading for a rare quarterly contraction due to a 40-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. India's rural economy – which accounts for about 45% of GDP – continued to contract in year-on-year terms in February, prior to the virus outbreak, according to Bloomberg's monthly tracker.
"The forecast of a normal monsoon for 2020 comes as a relief amid the ongoing health crisis, with its associated negative impact on economic activity," said Aditi Nayar, an economist with Icra Ltd.
A well-distributed monsoon in conjunction with abundant reservoir levels should support agricultural growth of between 3.5%-4.5% this fiscal year, Nayar said.
The probability of a normal monsoon is 41%, while there's a 20% chance of below-normal rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said. The prediction has a margin of error of 5%.