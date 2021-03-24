More casualties were reported in Myanmar on Monday as protesters returned to the streets, while the U.S. and the European Union imposed new sanctions on senior figures behind February's military coup.
News portal Mizzima News and eyewitnesses said four people were killed on Monday, as the military continues to crack down on the scattered protest movement.
"They are not only killing the protesters against the coup. They are also killing the civilians everywhere," Kyi Soe Win, a 45-year-old protester who joined the demonstration in Mandalay, told Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
"We are protesting in our township today, but our family is not safe at our home. The military are real terrorists," Kyi Soe Win said.
Another five protesters were reported killed during shooting in Mandalay on Sunday, according to news portal Myanmar Now.
Military forces were tearing down the anti-coup protesters' defense lines, including barricades made out of sandbags.
More than 250 people have been killed since the beginning of the protests and about 2,665 arrested, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a nonprofit organization.
Demonstrators are demanding the release of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was ousted in the Feb. 1 coup, as well as a return to democracy.
The European Union's foreign ministers on Monday agreed to impose sanctions on 11 individuals involved in the coup and repression of demonstrators.
Ten of the targeted people belong to the highest ranks of the Tatmadaw, Myanmar's armed forces, including its commander in chief, Min Aung Hlaing, and his deputy, Soe Win.
The U.S. government also imposed sanctions on two other members of the military junta in Myanmar, the Treasury Department said.
The sanctions affect police chief and deputy home minister Than Hlaing and Gen. Aung Soe, who commands special military forces.
"The Burmese security forces' lethal violence against peaceful protesters must end," the statement said.
Myanmar's police force has gone from attacking peaceful protesters with water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas "to using live ammunition; this escalation culminated in police killing dozens of peaceful protesters all across Burma."
Two entities also face sanctions – the 33rd Light Infantry Division and the 77th Light Infantry Division of the Burmese Army – for limiting the exercise of freedom of expression or assembly, the statement said.