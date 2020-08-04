Night curfew imposed in Melbourne as COVID-19 cases rise

CANBERRA, Australia — A night curfew has been announced in Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, mostly due to community transmission, despite strong restrictions.
Victoria, the state of which Melbourne is the capital, has been in COVID-19 turmoil since it was hit with a second wave in June, with Thursday seeing a record 723 new cases.
Seven people died from coronavirus overnight, taking the state toll to 123 and the national toll to 208, as Victoria recorded 671 new cases of the disease, state's Premier Daniel Andrews said Sunday.
He also announced a "state of disaster," giving police and other authorities additional power, as well as a slew of new restrictions, including suspending the acts of state parliament.
"There will be a curfew across metropolitan Melbourne from 8 p.m. this evening," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne. He said it would run from 8 p.m. every day.
"And the only reason to be out of your home between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 (a.m.) is to get care, to give care, or to go to and from work or be at work."
The on-the-spot fine for breaking curfew is A$1,652 (US$1,179), or up to $10,000 if the case is taken to court, Andrews said.
Melbournites will only be allowed to shop once a day – one per household – and may get not more than one hour of exercise daily within 5 kilometers (about 3.1 miles) of their homes.
Recreational activities are not allowed anymore.
'A public health bush fire crisis'
"These are big steps, but they are necessary," Andrews said. "We have got to limit the amount of movement and limiting the amount of transmission of this virus."
He said there were 760 "mystery cases" of community transmission – for which the source of virus infection cannot be traced, which he called an "unacceptably high level" and "our biggest challenge."
"This is a public health bush fire crisis, but you can't smell the smoke and you can't see the flames," Andrews said.
Other restrictions include group size being limited to a maximum of two, whether they live with each other or not.
All weddings are canceled in Melbourne. Face masks are already compulsory, and schools and colleges are also moving online for remote learning from Wednesday onward.
The restrictions, as well as curfews, are to remain in place until Sept. 13.
"If we don't make these changes, we're not going to get through this," Andrews said. "We need to do more. That is what these decisions are about."