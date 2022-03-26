NKorea test-launches new, massive missile

TOKYO - North Korea fired its new monster missile Thursday, its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile to date and one capable of reaching the East Coast of the United States - ratcheting up tensions amid stalled nuclear negotiations.
It is Pyongyang's first ICBM test since 2017. Although North Korea has conducted a series of short- and intermediate-range tests in recent months in line with a weapons development schedule, an ICBM test was considered a red line by many countries monitoring its actions.
Now, with the world focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Pyongyang has tested a weapon that would easily reach the U.S. East Coast, experts say. The new Hwasong-17 travels farther than any ICBM that North Korea has tested so far, and is believed to be the world's largest mobile ICBM designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads.
The launch drew a strong condemnation from the White House, which called it a "brazen violation" of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts Thursday and agreed to coordinate on a response, including potential new sanctions, according to the Japanese and South Korean governments.
The U.S., Japanese and South Korean ambassadors to the United Nations met following the launch and called for a U.N. Security Council meeting to address the escalating situation.
"We urge all countries to hold the DPRK accountable for such violations and call on the DPRK to come to the table for serious negotiations," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, referring to the country by its official initialism. "The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions."
For weeks, officials had warned that North Korea may test its new Hwasong-17, which North Korea revealed at a Workers' Party of Korea military parade in 2020.
In a statement released Friday morning through state media, North Korea said it had tested the missile out of concern for the "daily-increasing military tension of the Korean Peninsula and the inevitability of the lasting confrontation with U.S. imperialism accompanied with nuclear threat."
As in the 2017 ICBM launch, the missile went up at very steep trajectory that still shows it could reach the United States - and this time it went even higher and farther. According to Japanese and South Korean estimates, it traveled as far as 683 miles and as high as 3,850 miles. North Korea said it reached a height of 3,882 miles. It flew for 71 minutes - 17 minutes longer than the Hwasong-15 test in 2017.
If the missile were launched on a normal trajectory, it would reach the East Coast of the United States, Japanese media reported, citing unnamed officials.
The test was conducted at the Pyongyang International Airport, North Korea said, which was the location of two recent launches believed to be ICBM-related.