Bordered by China and South Korea, two early victims of coronavirus, Kim Jong Un's North Korea claims it has evaded the pandemic with no cases of infection. Diplomats and experts piecing together the clues see a different picture.
Kim brought his already isolated country to a near standstill by sealing the borders in January to stop the virus, which halted the trickle of legal trade and tourism. But even that may not have been enough. The U.S. is "fairly certain" there are coronavirus cases in North Korea because of a noticeable lack of military activity, Gen. Robert Abrams, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, told reporters in a teleconference briefing last Friday.
"Their armed forces has been fundamentally – been on lockdown for about 30 days, and only recently have they started routine training again," Abrams said March 13. "They didn't fly an airplane for 24 days."
Due to a crumbling medical system, sanctions restricting trade and decades of economic mismanagement that have left more than 40% of its population chronically undernourished and vulnerable to disease, North Korea runs enormous risks of a coronavirus outbreak turning into a humanitarian disaster that could lead to mass deaths and leave it as a disease reservoir as the tide turns in Asia.
Those concerns have prompted aid organizations and North Korean allies like Russia to rush in medical supplies and others to offer help.
While there is little chance of the virus crossing the fenced-off, heavily militarized border with South Korea, the 1,420-kilometer (880-mile) border with China is porous, and the black-market traders who have crossed for years from both sides could be a source bringing the virus into North Korea. The case count in the two biggest Chinese provinces bordering North Korea – Liaoning and Jilin – have been relatively low so far at about 225 total as of last week, according to the World Health Organization
North Korea is largely a black box to the outside world and what it has said in its official media is that it has kept the virus from entering the country through mass disinfection and by placing thousands of people into quarantine. So far, more than 5,400 have been released and no infections found, it said, but a doctor in South Korea who heads the Association of Healthcare for Korean Unification said he suspects the vigorous denials could be masking a real problem.
"Since the tone of the reporting is so strong, North Korea probably does have its own patients of the virus," said Kim Sin-gon, a professor at Korea University's Department of Internal Medicine in Seoul. He added the malnutrition could facilitate the spread of the disease.