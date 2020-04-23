Shekor arrived in Singapore a decade ago at age 17, one of many low-income migrant workers who have powered the city's growth, building hospitals, subway lines and the Marina Bay Sands resort.
In his years working in aluminum production and on construction sites, the Bangladeshi national has suffered various work-related injuries. The most recent, on March 18, left him with searing pain in his left hip.
That was also the date that coronavirus infections in the city-state – whose early response epidemiologists had lauded as the gold standard – began soaring, from 313 then to more than 9,000 as of Tuesday, after two days of record jumps.
Thousands of new cases – and almost 70% of Singapore's total – are concentrated in dormitories that house migrant workers, who have been locked down in their quarters as authorities seek a solution. For Shekor, who gave only his first name for fear of retribution from his employer, it means no access to painkillers he needs just to sleep.
"Everything is so difficult for everybody here," he said in a phone interview from his dormitory of 25,000, where hundreds have been infected. "It seems like they only take the most serious ones to hospital; the normal ones like me, no one takes care of us."
The situation highlights the vulnerability of migrant workers, who in Singapore make up one-third of the labor force. Their risks of infection are exacerbated by overcrowded living quarters, poor nutrition, limited access to health care and personal protective equipment, low wages and, in some cases, discrimination.
In the Persian Gulf, laborers' quarters also have become infection hotspots. As in Singapore, many migrant laborers are from South Asia. Elsewhere, African migrants in China are facing discrimination and xenophobia, refused entry into restaurants or evicted from their homes. Singapore's largest Chinese-language broadsheet, Lianhe Zaobao, recently published a letter from a reader who blamed the migrants for the outbreaks, labeling their countries "backward" and their practices dirty.
'The dangers were already there'
In Singapore, critics say these events have revealed a hubris among the authorities and the wider community, who took for granted their initial success in keeping infection numbers low while failing to prepare for the possibility of an outbreak among the most downtrodden.
"For the first two months, we engaged in a lot of self-congratulation," said Alex Au, vice president of rights group Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2). "If anyone had cared to look, the dangers were already there."
Authorities had planned for the epidemic with a focus only on citizens, he said, distributing surgical masks, hand sanitizer and reusable masks only to Singaporean households. Singaporean residents returning from the United States and Britain, meanwhile, were put up in four- and five-star hotels paid for by the government.
"This reflects the deliberate invisibilization of the foreign worker; the whole machinery of state operates as though they don't exist," Au said.
HealthServe, a nonprofit providing subsidized health care to migrant workers, said migrants had been anxious as early as February about the virus and their level of risk in overcrowded living conditions. But a change in regulations meant volunteer doctors and nurses staffing the organization's nonprofit clinics could no longer serve part-time, forcing it to cut services by 90%.
"This was a situation we felt was going to come, even if we were hoping for the best," said Suwen Low, spokeswoman for HealthServe.