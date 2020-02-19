Number of new coronavirus infections appears to be dropping, WHO says

CASES: An ambulance carries a coronavirus victim from the Diamond Princess cruise ship while it is docked at Daikoku Pier where it will be resupplied and newly diagnosed coronavirus cases taken to hospital as it remains in quarantine off the port of Yokohama after a number of the 3,700 people on board were confirmed to have coronavirus, on Feb. 6 in Yokohama, Japan. Carl Court/Getty Images/Tribune News Service