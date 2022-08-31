Pakistan flood death toll over 1,000 in ‘climate catastrophe’

AFTER THE RAINS: Residents wade through a flood-hit area following heavy monsoon rains in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,061, according to figures released on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, by the country's National Disaster Management Authority. Abdul Majeed/AFP via Getty Images