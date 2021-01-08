Philippine students struggle to take online classes

MANILA: Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a fifth-grade student, sits on the roof of his home as he takes part in an online class using a tablet, due to weak internet connection in his area, as schools remain closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Philippines, on Oct. 30, 2020. "Sometimes we change the SIM card to a different provider so he doesn't have to study on the roof, but there's rarely enough money to spare for that," said Jhay's mother Jonalyn Parulan. Eloisa Lopez/Reuters