MANILA (Deutsche Presse-Agentur) — The Philippines on Sunday reported a record of 2,434 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours as quarantine restrictions eased nearly four months since a lockdown was imposed.
The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,297, with seven additional deaths reported over the past 24 hours, the Department of Health said.
Of the new cases, 1,147 were people who tested positive, while 1,287 were considered "late cases," meaning they had been confirmed previously but were only added now to the tally, the department said.
The country's total was at 44,254 as of Sunday, it added.
"As the country continues to ease community quarantine measures, the rise in the number of cases today may be attributed to the increased contact among the population," the department said in its bulletin.
"We implore the public to continue practicing general preventive measures, such as proper handwashing, physical distancing, wearing of mask, avoidance of nonessential travel outside their homes, and to observe minimum health standards to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus," it added.
The department also called on all establishments to implement minimum health standards in their premises and immediately report any clustering of cases in their workplaces.
Since June 1, the government has been gradually easing the lockdown imposed on the country's most populous island of Luzon, including the capital of Manila, and in other high-risk areas in mid-March.
Limited public transportation has resumed, while shopping malls, salons, barber shops and private offices have also opened.
Restaurants are now allowed to offer dine-in services, but only at reduced capacity.