Philippines' Duterte to run for VP in 2022

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will run for vice president in the 2022 elections, firming up his bid to stay in a top government post after his single term ends.
"I will continue the crusade. I'm worried about the drugs, insurgency," Duterte said in a briefing aired late Tuesday. "I may not have the power to give the direction or guidance, but I can always express my views in public."
The ruling party PDP-Laban, which will convene in September, earlier Tuesday said Duterte has accepted its vice presidential endorsement due to "popular calls" among its members.
Opposition coalition 1Sambayan, in a Facebook post Tuesday, said Duterte's intention to run for vice president is "driven by fear of accountability" from the International Criminal Court, which seeks to probe the leader's war on drugs which has killed thousands. His possible candidacy has also raised legal questions about how it could circumvent a constitutional ban on presidential term limits.
Duterte's former aide, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, in early August said he's open to run for president next year if the leader will be his running mate. Other possible administration bets for the top post include Duterte's daughter Sara and former Sen. Bongbong Marcos.
Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and boxer-turned-senator Manny Pacquiao are also potential presidential contenders.