Public viewing of Tokyo tuna auctions resumes

Public viewing of tuna auctions resumed on Monday at the Toyosu Market in Koto Ward, Tokyo, about eight months after it was suspended amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Business operators handling fisheries products have been hit hard by falling demand in the restaurant industry, but it is hoped that the resumption of public viewing will help revive the wholesale food market.
At 5:55 a.m., a bell rang to set off the tuna auction in the fisheries wholesalers' building. Visitors were able to look through the glass on the observation deck at many rows of tuna lined up for sale.
"I'm glad we could see auctions with traders using gestures to make their bids," said a 42-year-old homemaker from Tokyo who was visiting with her two elementary school-age sons.
Last year, about 10,000 people visited the market to view the tuna auctions. Spectators were limited to a maximum total of 120 people for two daily viewings until public viewing was suspended in late February.
Public viewings are currently to be held once a day with a maximum of 27 visitors.
From August on, 13 people, including employees of wholesale companies, have been confirmed to have been infected with the virus at the Toyosu Market. Spectators will also be expected to adopt thorough measures, such as wearing masks and disinfecting their hands.