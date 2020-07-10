Indonesia's bureaucratic red tape is preventing almost $50 billion in fiscal support from being disbursed to virus-hit businesses and health care workers, risking a deeper economic slump amid a surge in cases.
The government has spent less than 5% of the 87.6 trillion rupiah ($6 billion) set aside for priority health care because of delays in verification and approval processes. Some 85% of 120.6 trillion rupiah in tax breaks and other benefits for companies has yet to be allotted, official data show.
The slow spending has frustrated President Joko Widodo, who is borrowing record amounts to finance the stimulus and has threatened to revamp his Cabinet if ministers failed to speed up disbursement. The delays are a worry for businesses too, as they brace for a possible recession in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
'Running out of time'
"We are running out of time to save the economy," said Rosan Roeslani, chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. "The government's stimulus spending is super slow."
Nowhere is the failure to get the stimulus going more evident than in the country's health sector. The government announced cash incentives for health workers on the front line of the COVID-19 fight, but only about 20% of 120,000 eligible nurses have got the benefits. That's partly because hospitals haven't recommended workers for the incentives or the local governments aren't issuing rules, according to Harif Fadhillah, chairman of the Indonesia Nurses Association.
Hospitals, too, are struggling to get reimbursement for the cost of treating COVID-19 patients because of the multiple layers of approvals and verifications required, said Ichsan Hanafi, secretary general of the Indonesia Private Hospitals Association, representing about 1,300 members.
The delay in spending is already having an impact on growth, according to Roeslani, who forecasts a contraction of 4% to 6% in the second quarter, worse than the official estimate of a 3.8% decline. The economy could enter a technical recession because it may shrink in the third quarter too, he said.